Wiebe signed a three-year contract with the Ducks on Thursday, per CapFriendly.

The right wing has split his time between WHL Edmonton and WHL Prince George, logging 31 points in 34 contests between the two teams. Wiebe was undrafted, but the 20-year-old will now join the Ducks' prospect pool. His deal kicks in for the 2023-24 season, when he'll likely report to AHL San Diego.