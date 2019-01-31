Ducks' Jaycob Megna: Ascends to NHL
Megna was called up from AHL San Diego on Thursday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Megna will trade places on the organizational depth chart with Jake Dotchin. Considering Megna has only 15 NHL games under his belt and this marks his first call-up of the 2018-19 season, fantasy owners can safely bypass the 26-year-old defenseman in all formats.
