Ducks' Jaycob Megna: Demoted to AHL
Megna was sent down to AHL San Diego on Sunday.
Megna had four points in 28 games at the NHL level this season after appearing in 15 games over the two previous seasons. He's still on the bubble between the NHL and AHL levels, but he'll go get some extra work in with Anaheim's season all wrapped up. He should rejoin the team for training camp next season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...