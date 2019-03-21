Ducks' Jaycob Megna: Non factor in loss
Megna recorded one shot on goal and also dished out a hit in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Winnipeg.
The third-pairing defenseman has only found the scoresheet four times in 22 games this season. Regardless of format, Megna is not worthy of fantasy consideration.
