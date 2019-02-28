Ducks' Jaycob Megna: Quiet in February
Megna has just one assist in 11 games in February.
The American blueliner accumulated 15 shots on goal and 13 blocked shots in that span. After being healthy-scratched for the first two games after his call-up on Jan. 31, he's found a consistent role on the third pairing, averaging 13:07 per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...