The Ducks recalled Megna from AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Hampus Lindholm is currently dealing with an upper-body injury, so Megna will likely round out the Ducks' depth at defense Tuesday against the Golden Knights. The 24-year-old blueliner has tallied one assists in 11 games with the big club this campaign.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories