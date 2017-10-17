Megna has averaged just 14:16 of ice time through three games this season. He's also been a healthy scratch for three contests.

The 6-foot-6 defenseman is an imposing presence on the ice and plays a safe and steady game. However, Megna's offensive upside is extremely limited, and he projects to return to the AHL once the Anaheim blue line is back to full health. There aren't many fantasy settings where Megna warrants attention.