The Ducks reassigned Megna to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.

Megna's demotion indicates Hampus Lindholm (upper body), who practiced Wednesday, is likely nearing a return to game action. The 25-year-old American will likely remain in the minors unless the Ducks are once again in need of an extra body at defense due to injury later this campaign.

