Megna scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old had two points in 29 career NHL games coming into the night, so for him to register a goal and an assist in the same evening is quite surprising. He has a goal and three points with a minus-1 rating, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and 17 blocks in 15 games this season.