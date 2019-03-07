Ducks' Jaycob Megna: Tallies first NHL goal
Megna scored his first goal of the season and added an assist in a 5-4 loss to the Blues on Wednesday.
The 26-year-old had two points in 29 career NHL games coming into the night, so for him to register a goal and an assist in the same evening is quite surprising. He has a goal and three points with a minus-1 rating, 21 shots on net, 14 hits and 17 blocks in 15 games this season.
