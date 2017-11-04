Megna was a healthy scratch for Friday's 5-3 loss to Nashville on Friday.

The 26-year-old defenseman had suited up for each of the eight previous games but logged just 16:29 of ice time and recorded only a single assist. Megna owns a coveted 6-foot-6 frame and is a solid defender in his own zone. However, he offers little offensive upside, so he projects to remain off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings at this stage of the game.