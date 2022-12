Megna logged an assist in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Predators.

Megna had the secondary helper on linemate Sam Carrick's second-period tally. The 32-year-old Megna has appeared in 10 straight games with the Ducks since being claimed on waivers from the Avalanche. He has two assists with his new team after going without a point in 14 contests for Colorado to begin the year. Megna has added 10 shots on net, 29 hits, four PIM and a minus-9 rating in 24 outings this season.