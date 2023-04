Megna notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Megna was able to get on the scoresheet against his former team. The helper was Megna's eighth point in 41 games with the Ducks after he began the year with 14 scoreless outings for Colorado. He's added a minus-21 rating, 36 shots, 47 hits and 23 blocked shots over 55 contests overall, playing in a bottom-six role for both teams this season.