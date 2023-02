Megna scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The second-period goal was Megna's first NHL tally since the 2016-17 campaign when he played for the Canucks. The 33-year-old also helped out on a Brett Leason goal. With six points in 39 outings between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season, Megna hasn't offered much offense while playing in a bottom-six role. He's added 41 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-9 rating.