Megna produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Megna was moved up to the third line as part of the ripple effect of Mason McTavish's (lower body) absence. The helper ended an eight-game point drought for Megna, who has struggled to do much on offense in a bottom-six role. The 32-year-old has three assists, 19 shots on net, 40 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 33 contests between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.