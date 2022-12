Megna put up an assist in 6:11 of ice time in the Ducks' 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Megna picked up the secondary assist on Sam Carrick's goal in the first period. This was Megna's first point of the 2022-23 season, playing in 19 games with the Avalanche and Ducks combined so far. When inserted into the lineup, Megna should see time on the Ducks' fourth line.