Megna produced an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Coyotes.

Megna has a pair of assists over the last three contests. The 32-year-old forward hasn't often made much of an impact on offense, but he's at least maintained a steady fourth-line role. He's up to four helpers, 20 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-11 rating through 35 outings between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.