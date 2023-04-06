Megna has played in just six of 17 games since the start of March.

Megna hasn't done much with that limited playing time, logging one goal and a minus-6 rating in that span. The 33-year-old forward could fill in if Brock McGinn (upper body) can't play Saturday versus the Coyotes, but Brett Leason, Nikita Nesterenko and Sam Carrick are also all in contention to step into the lineup. Megnas has seven points and a minus-21 rating through 53 appearances between the Ducks and the Avalanche this season.