Ducks' Jeff Glass: Traded to Ducks' affiliate
Glass was dealt to the Ducks' AHL affiliate in a trade with Toronto on Monday.
Glass is unlikely to spend time with the big club despite backup Ryan Miller's current injury issues, but those same issues likely prompted the Ducks to bolster their goaltending depth in the AHL should an extensive call-up of current AHL starter Jared Coreau prove necessary.
