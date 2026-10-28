Malott scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, added 10 PIM and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Canucks.

This was Malott's second game back after missing one due to an illness. The 30-year-old has received a top-six job at even strength, though that hasn't meaningfully increased his ice time lately. Malott functions as a physical forward regardless of his linemates. He has two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, 27 hits, 17 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 11 appearances this season.