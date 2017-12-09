Updating a previous report, Blandisi (upper body) was scratched from Friday night's contest against the Wild.

It initially appeared that Blandisi would be all systems go for this Western Conference showdown, but NHL.com's roster report shows Blandisi scratched with his ailment for the third straight game. He'll aim to return for Monday's home clash with the Hurricanes.

