Blandisi was packaged up along with Adam Henrique as part of the deal that sent Sami Vatanan to New Jersey.

Blandisi, a 2012 sixth-round pick of the Avalanche, logged 68 NHL games with the Devils over the past two years,yet never featured for them in 2017-18. The 23-year-old will likely switch from AHL Binghamton to AHL San Diego not only to allow his new club to get a closer look at him, but also to make him more readily available to be called up -- something that is a distinct possibility before the season is out.