Ducks' Joe Blandisi: Headed to West Coast
Blandisi was packaged up along with Adam Henrique as part of the deal that sent Sami Vatanan to New Jersey.
Blandisi, a 2012 sixth-round pick of the Avalanche, logged 68 NHL games with the Devils over the past two years,yet never featured for them in 2017-18. The 23-year-old will likely switch from AHL Binghamton to AHL San Diego not only to allow his new club to get a closer look at him, but also to make him more readily available to be called up -- something that is a distinct possibility before the season is out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...