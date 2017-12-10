Blandisi (upper body) is on the Ducks' injured reserve list, per the NHL's official media site.

The move to injured reserve may not have an impact on Blandisi's ability to return to action, as he will be eligible to return for Anaheim's Monday game against the Hurricanes. Nevertheless, the recently acquired 23-year-old shouldn't be expected to return until the team releases a more official update on his status.

