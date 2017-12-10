Ducks' Joe Blandisi: Listed on injured reserve
Blandisi (upper body) is on the Ducks' injured reserve list, per the NHL's official media site.
The move to injured reserve may not have an impact on Blandisi's ability to return to action, as he will be eligible to return for Anaheim's Monday game against the Hurricanes. Nevertheless, the recently acquired 23-year-old shouldn't be expected to return until the team releases a more official update on his status.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...