Blandisi (upper body) isn't expected to suit up Wednesday against the Senators, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.

Blandisi is slated to miss his second game since being called up less than a week ago. The 23-year-old winger averaged just 10:06 in his two big-league games this season, recording a plus-2 rating. Ondrej Kase filled in for him Tuesday night and is set to do the same Wednesday.