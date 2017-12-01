Ducks' Joe Blandisi: Will debut Friday
Blandisi will make his debut for the Ducks against the Blue Jackets on Friday, Eric Stephens of The Orange County Register reports.
Anaheim held an optional skate Friday morning, so it's unclear who might come out of the lineup in favor of Blandisi, although Kalle Kossila would be the leading candidate depending on the healthy of Jakob Silfverberg (upper body). Having been previously in the minors while with the Devils, the 22-year-old Blandisi was originally expected to start with AHL San Diego, but instead meets up with the Ducks on their road trip and gets to make his first NHL appearance of the 2017-18 campaign.
