Ducks' Joe Blandisi: Won't play Tuesday
Blandisi has an upper-body injury and won't play Tuesday against Vegas.
Apparantely the Ducks injury bug knows no bounds, as Blandisi only played two games in the big league this season before being placed on the injury report. The 23-year-old will be replaced by Ondrej Kase in a bottom-six role, and Blandisi's next chance to get into the lineup will be Wednesday against the Senators.
