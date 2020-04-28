Persson is set to re-sign with Vaxjo HC of the Swedish Hockey League, Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal reports.

Persson will return to Vaxjo after just one season in North America in which he logged 13 games for the Oilers but otherwise spent the year in the minors. The blueliner was shipped to Anaheim at the trade deadline, yet he was still unable to break into the NHL roster with his new club. Considering he is just 26 years of age, this may not be the last time Persson gets a look from an NHL club. If the Ducks extend a qualifying offer to the restricted free agent this summer, they would retain his rights should he try to make a return.