Carlson (lower body) was traded to the Ducks from the Capitals on Thursday in exchange for a conditional first-round pick and a 2026 third-round pick.

Carlson had played his entire career with the Capitals since he was drafted 27th overall in 2008. He ranks fifth in franchise history with 771 points and is second in team history with 1,143 games played. This stunning trade will see Carlson head out west, where he'll provide valuable offense as well as veteran experience on a young Ducks team that also has Jacob Trouba and Radko Gudas on the right side of the blue line. Carlson's status is uncertain due to his injury, but once he's ready to play, he should be in a top-four role and on one of Anaheim's two power-play units. Carlson will be a free agent this summer.