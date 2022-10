Gibson allowed five goals on 27 shots and was pulled after the second period Saturday in a 7-1 loss to the Islanders.

He was replaced by Anthony Stolarz. Gibson got no help from his teammates, who tried to turn the game into a track meet. The Islanders were quick to counterpunch with odd-man rush after odd-man rush, leaving coach Dallas Eakins little choice but to mercy pull Gibson to protect him. One man cannot do it all.