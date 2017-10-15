Play

Ducks' John Gibson: Able to practice in full

Gibson (upper body) was a full participant in practice Saturday, NHL.com reports.

This bodes well for Gibson's chances of dressing for Sunday's home game against the Sabres, though Anaheim's starter for the cross-conference clash has yet to be announced. He remains day-to-day.

