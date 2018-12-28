Ducks' John Gibson: Absent from practice Friday

Gibson (upper body) was not in attendance for Friday's practice session, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks are already without the services of Ryan Miller (knee), so an extended absence for Gibson will force them to turn to Chad Johnson as their starting netminder. The team hasn't provided an update on Gibson, so fantasy owners may have to wait until after Saturday's game-day skate for an update.

