Ducks' John Gibson: Activated off IR
Gibson (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The Ducks have yet to announce their starter for Friday night's clash with Columbus, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Gibson between the pipes now that he's no longer on the injured list. If he doesn't get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets, Gibson will almost certainly guard the cage against Chicago on Sunday.
More News
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Still considered day-to-day•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Misses practice, considered day-to-day•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Doubtful to return•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: In line to start Monday•
-
Ducks' John Gibson: Makes 36 saves in shootout victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...