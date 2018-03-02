Ducks' John Gibson: Activated off IR

Gibson (lower body) is no longer listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

The Ducks have yet to announce their starter for Friday night's clash with Columbus, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Gibson between the pipes now that he's no longer on the injured list. If he doesn't get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets, Gibson will almost certainly guard the cage against Chicago on Sunday.

