Gibson gave up four goals on 25 shots in Friday's 6-4 win over the Red Wings.

Gibson has won both of his starts since returning from an appendectomy, but this wasn't a pretty effort. The Red Wings' power play converted three times, and it took a strong third period for the Ducks to pull off a comeback. With Lukas Dostal struggling recently, Gibson has a chance to stake his claim to at least a timeshare role. The Ducks' next two games are on the road with stops in Dallas on Monday and Chicago on Tuesday -- whichever goalie starts the latter game will be a strong streaming option.