Gibson stopped 25 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

After a hard-luck loss versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Gibson was again steady against the lowly Sharks. The 30-year-old netminder has allowed a total of four goals over his last three games. Gibson is up to 3-4-0 with a 2.21 GAA and a .926 save percentage through eight appearances. The Ducks have opted to mostly alternate between Gibson and Lukas Dostal -- if that pattern holds for the coming week, Gibson would face the Avalanche on Wednesday and the Blues next Sunday.