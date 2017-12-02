Ducks' John Gibson: Allows three in loss to Blue Jackets
Gibson saved 27 of 30 shots during Friday's 4-2 loss to Columbus.
Gibson has now lost four of his past five starts, and despite a rock-solid .920 save percentage, he sports a discouraging 8-10-1 record and 2.98 GAA. Anaheim has dealt with too many injuries this season to provide a favorable fantasy setup for the 24-year-old netminder, and in particular, things are unlikely to improve significantly until Ryan Getzlaf (face) and/or Ryan Kesler (hip) are healthy. As a result, it's not out of the question to be selective with Gibson's starts moving forward.
