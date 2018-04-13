Ducks' John Gibson: Allows three in return
Gibson made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Sharks in Thursday's Game 1.
This was Gibson's first outing after missing three starts to end the season. Perhaps he can be forgiven for not standing on his head, especially since the Ducks allowed quite a few shots and one of the goals was on a 5-on-3 power play. The American netminder will look to be sharper in Game 2.
