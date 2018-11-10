Ducks' John Gibson: Another forgettable night

Gibson saved 38 of 43 shots on the way to a 5-1 home loss to the Wild on Friday.

Gibson was under heavy pressure in this one, as he saw 22 more shots than his own team could muster against counterpart Alex Stalock. Additionally, this was more about the Wild generating quality scoring chances and the Ducks having fits trying to counter the attack versus any kind of isolated meltdown on Gibson's part. Anaheim's top netminder only has two wins in his last 10 games despite carrying a respectable .919 save percentage over that span.