Gibson made 51 saves in a 3-2 win over Carolina on Sunday.

He ended the Hurricanes' winning streak at five games. It's the third time in his past six games that Gibson has made at least 50 saves. Some of his best came in the third period, when Carolina outshot Anaheim 18-3. Gibson made a spectacular, game-preserving pad stop on Andrei Svechnikov, who had a clean look from just below the left circle with 1:44 left in the game.