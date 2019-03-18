Ducks' John Gibson: Another stellar effort

Gibson stood strong against the Panthers on Sunday, stopping 37 of 39 shots to get the win. Gibson credited the win as a total team effort, Adam Brady of NHL.com reports. "It seems that we have a different mentality," Gibson said. "We just needed to change the atmosphere, it's a little more upbeat and it just seems that we are playing more of a team game. I think the biggest thing I've noticed is our compete level, whether we are winning or losing."

Gibson has won his last four starts, improving to 22-21-8 on the season with a .917 save percentage. His overall numbers are below previous seasons, but so much of that has to do with the defense in front of him. Only recently have the Ducks started to play well.