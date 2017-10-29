Ducks' John Gibson: Another strong performance in win

Gibson recorded his fifth win of the season Saturday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay. He stopped 31 shots.

Gibson has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games, giving the Quacks every chance to win. Unfortunately, the Ducks have gone 4-4 in that span because of their inability to score. Perhaps this game against the East's best will inject some offense into their future.

