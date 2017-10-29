Ducks' John Gibson: Another strong performance in win
Gibson recorded his fifth win of the season Saturday in a 4-1 win over Tampa Bay. He stopped 31 shots.
Gibson has allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight games, giving the Quacks every chance to win. Unfortunately, the Ducks have gone 4-4 in that span because of their inability to score. Perhaps this game against the East's best will inject some offense into their future.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...