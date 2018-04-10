Ducks' John Gibson: Appears destined to play Game 1

Gibson (upper body) practiced Monday and will be available a "viable option" for the Ducks in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Sharks on Thursday, the Orange County Register reports.

This report falls short of declaring Gibson as the starter for the playoff opener, but he worked out in full Monday and at least appears healthy enough to play from the get-go. The big netminder finished the regular season with a 31-18-7 record (four shutouts), 2.43 GAA and .926 save percentage. Gibson's been terrific against the Kings in his career based on nine wins and a .935 save rate through 13 appearances.