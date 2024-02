Gibson allowed 5 goals on 14 shots in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Gibson started the second period in net after Lukas Dostal surrendered four goals in the opening frame. It didn't go much better for the 30-year-old netminder, as Gibson was tagged for five more tallies in a lopsided defeat. Overall, Gibson is 11-19-1 with an .899 save percentage and 3.07 GAA this season. The Ducks will look to bounce back in their next outing at Buffalo on Monday.