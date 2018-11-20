Ducks' John Gibson: Back at practice

Gibson (illness) returned to practice Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson missed Sunday's game against Colorado due to an illness, but his presence at practice Tuesday suggests he should be good to go for Wednesday's matchup with Vancouver. The Ducks have yet to name a starter for that contest, but if Gibson isn't in goal against the Canucks, he'll almost certainly get the nod for Friday's match against the Oilers.

