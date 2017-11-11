Ducks' John Gibson: Back at practice

Gibson (head) returned to practice Friday.

Anaheim's prime pucker stopper is making strides in his recovery from an injury that was never believed to be serious in the first place. It's critical that Gibson not only returns for Sunday's game against a lethal scoring team in the Lightning, but stays healthy for a sustained period of time, as the Ducks are also tending to an injury to veteran goalie Ryan Miller (lower-body). Expect the team to shed more light on Gibson's status ahead of the bout with the Bolts.