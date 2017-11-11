Ducks' John Gibson: Back at practice
Gibson (head) returned to practice Friday.
Anaheim's prime pucker stopper is making strides in his recovery from an injury that was never believed to be serious in the first place. It's critical that Gibson not only returns for Sunday's game against a lethal scoring team in the Lightning, but stays healthy for a sustained period of time, as the Ducks are also tending to an injury to veteran goalie Ryan Miller (lower-body). Expect the team to shed more light on Gibson's status ahead of the bout with the Bolts.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...