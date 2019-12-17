Ducks' John Gibson: Back between pipes
Gibson will start in net for Tuesday's road clash against the Flyers, Kyle Shohara of NHL.com reports.
Gibson will make his fifth straight start for the Ducks on Tuesday, as he's gone 2-2-0 along with a 2.43 GAA and .914 save percentage in his past four starts. He'll face an average matchup against a Flyers offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per game this season (2.97). The American has been great against the Flyers in his career, posting a 4-0-1 record along with a .930 save percentage and 2.39 GAA and five starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.