Ducks' John Gibson: Back between pipes

Gibson will start in net for Tuesday's road clash against the Flyers, Kyle Shohara of NHL.com reports.

Gibson will make his fifth straight start for the Ducks on Tuesday, as he's gone 2-2-0 along with a 2.43 GAA and .914 save percentage in his past four starts. He'll face an average matchup against a Flyers offense that ranks 17th in the league in goals per game this season (2.97). The American has been great against the Flyers in his career, posting a 4-0-1 record along with a .930 save percentage and 2.39 GAA and five starts.