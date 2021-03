Gibson (lower body) was removed from injured reserve and will start in St. Louis on Friday.

Gibson missed six games with his lower-body issue and will make his first appearance since March 12. Over his last 11 games, the 27-year-old is sporting an unsightly 3.98 GAA and .863 save percentage alongside a 1-8-2 record. He'll look to start strong off injured reserve against a Blues squad that's scored just 10 goals over their last six games.