Ducks' John Gibson: Back in crease Friday
Gibson (lower body) will rough up the home crease Friday against the Oilers, Eric Stephens of the Orange County Register reports.
Gibson was the first goalie to depart the ice during morning skate, placing him in position for Friday's return. That's indeed the case as he tries to fend off pucks from an Oilers club totaling 3.67 goals per game through three February tilts. The Ducks made two corresponding moves, sending Reto Berra and Nic Kerdiles back to the AHL.
