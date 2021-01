Gibson led the Ducks onto the ice, indicating he'll start Sunday's home game versus the Avalanche, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.

Gibson has posted a 2.26 GAA and a .929 save percentage in four games this season. He was on the wrong end of an overtime loss to the Avalanche on Friday, but he played well with 29 saves on 32 shots. Facing the Avs isn't easy for any goalie, but Gibson's a solid option for fantasy managers who don't need to prioritize wins.