Gibson will start between the pipes in Thursday's home matchup against Minnesota.

The 27-year-old will get his third straight start and second against the Wild this season. Gibson has been solid to this point, going 5-5-3 along with a 2.33 GAA and .921 save percentage in 13 appearances. Gibson will draw a solid start against a Minnesota offense that ranks 24th in the league in goals per game this year (2.50)