Gibson (upper body) won't suit up for Sunday's game against St. Louis.

Gibson returned from a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury for Friday's 4-1 win over the Blues, a game in which he stopped 33 shots. The 27-year-old is injured once again, so Anthony Stolarz is making his first start of the season while Ryan Miller serves as the backup. There's no timetable for Gibson's return, though he should be considered questionable, at best, for Monday's road game against the Avalanche.