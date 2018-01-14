Ducks' John Gibson: Beats Kings

Gibson allowed two goals on 25 shots in a 4-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

The 24-year-old's save percentage is almost the same as last season -- .923 this season vs. .924 a year ago -- but Gibson's GAA has increased by almost half a goal per game from 2016-17, and his record is just a game above .500 after this victory. In the last seven games, he has posted a .938 save percentage, but he's just 4-2-1 during that stretch. At least Gibson is starting to play better, but he needs more consistent help to win games like Saturday.